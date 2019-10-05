News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Euromillions ticket holders urged to check their numbers after €2.5m win

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, October 05, 2019 - 05:16 PM

Euromillions ticket holders are being advised to check their numbers after a ticket bought in Dublin scooped the €2.5 million prize.

Nobody has come forward to claim the €2,521,015 prize for matching five of the six numbers.

The draw was the fourth EuroMillions where the jackpot was capped at €190 million which has been rolling since July.

National Lottery spokesman Fran Whearty has said the winnings will have to go on Tuesday.

"Then Euromillions jackpot has been rolling since Tuesday the 23 of July and we've reach the cap, the maximum level that it can reach. So this Tuesday is a historic jackpot, it's a must win.

"It means that if there's no jackpot winner, it will be won by players at lower price tier levels. €190 million will be won either way on Tuesday."

The lucky numbers pulled in the main draw were 6, 9, 35, 41, 44 and the lucky stars were 6 and 9.

