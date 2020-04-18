News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
EuroMillions player in UK claims €61m jackpot

By Press Association
Saturday, April 18, 2020 - 03:23 PM

A claim has been staked for the €61m EuroMillions jackpot won on Friday by a single ticket-holder based in the UK.

The winner has scooped the jackpot after matching all five main numbers and the lucky stars.

Camelot said the claim will now go through the process of validation.

Subject to those checks, the prize will then be paid out.

The winner will then decide whether to go public and share their news.

No information will be given on whether it is an individual or syndicate winner, or where the ticket was purchased, unless the ticket-holder decides to go public.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “It is wonderful news that a lucky ticket-holder has claimed this incredible prize.

“We will now focus on supporting the ticket-holder through the validation and help them start to enjoy their win.”

It is the second EuroMillions jackpot winner in the UK this year, and they will occupy 20th place on the National Lottery’s rich list of the biggest winners.

On Friday, another UK ticket-holder staked a claim for a €63m prize won last month.

The winning main numbers in Friday’s draw were: 16, 28, 32, 37 and 45.

The winning EuroMillions lucky star numbers were 01 and 11.

