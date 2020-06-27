News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
EuroMillions player becomes fourth from Dublin to win €500k in June

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, June 27, 2020 - 12:30 PM

A Dublin player has become the fourth from the capital to win €500,000 on the EuroMillions draw in the space of the last four weeks.

The Quick Pick ticket was bought online yesterday for the Plus draw.

Last night’s winning EuroMillions Plus numbers were: 01, 24, 29, 34 and 40.

A Wicklow player was just one number short of winning the jackpot last night of just over €51m. However, they did win €75,645.

The National Lottery said that emails confirming the two prizes have now been sent to the inboxes of the respective winners in Dublin and Wicklow.

A spokesperson said: “What a month June is for EuroMillions Plus wins. To have had five in the month is fantastic and the game has proved to be a boon for Dublin players, who won four of the five.

"We were also so, so close to having Ireland’s 16th EuroMillions jackpot winner.

"We are encouraging all of our online and App players to check their emails and to contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize”.

