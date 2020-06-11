EU: Social media platforms need 'increased accountability' as coronavirus 'misinformation' spreads

Social media platforms should provide monthly reports on efforts made to limit coronavirus disinformation, the European Commission is urging.

Online platforms have taken positive steps during the Covid-19 pandemic but they need to step up their efforts, says the commission's vice president for values and transparency, Vera Jourova.

The EU has accelerated efforts to fight misinformation and disinformation about the coronavirus pandemic.

It is working closely with online platforms and encouraging them to promote authoritative sourced, demote false or misleading content and take down illegal content that can cause physical harm.

The Commission closelway monitors the actions of online platforms under the Code of Practice on Disinformation. It states: “There is a need for additional efforts, increased accountability and greater accountability."

It wants online platforms to provide monthly reports that include more information on what they are doing to promote authoritative content.

Such reports should also include efforts to improve users' awareness and limit coronavirus disinformation and advertising related to it: “They should also step up their co-operation with fact-checkers in all member states for all languages and researchers, and be more transparent about the implementation of their policies to inform users that interact with disinformation.”

The commission says the coronavirus crisis demonstrates the role of free and independent media as an essential service, providing citizens with reliable fact-checked information and contributing to saving lives.

The EU will strengthen its support to independent media and journalists in the EU and around the world.

The commission urges member states to intensify efforts to ensure that journalists can work safely and to make the most of the EU's economic response and recovery package to support media heavily hit by the crisis while respecting their independence.

During the public health crisis, the EU has been rebutting myths around the coronavirus on its website that has been viewed more than seven million times.

The crisis has become a test case showing how the EU and its democratic societies deal with the disinformation challenge.

Ms Jourova says disinformation 'waves' from inside as well as outside the EU hit Europe during the coronavirus pandemic.