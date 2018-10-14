EU set to 'significantly enhance' rail passengers' rights

The EU may be about to boost passenger rights for people travelling by train.

Proposals are going before the European Parliament this month which could become law in member states by the end of next year.

Fine Gael MEP Brian Hayes said it would give rail passengers the same type of protection as air travel.

Mr Hayes said: "This is an extension of an existing consumer code that was there for airline passengers and is now going to be put in place for rail passengers.

"I think it would significantly enhance people's rights on the railways."