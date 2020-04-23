News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

EU leaders agree €500bn Covid-19 recovery package

EU leaders agree €500bn Covid-19 recovery package
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 23, 2020 - 07:15 PM

EU leaders have agreed to work on setting up a Covid-19 recovery fund - as they signed off an additional €500bn package, which will be operational from June 1.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar joined the video conference, calling for a "swift and ambitious" EU response.

He welcomed the commission’s intention to undertake a sector-by-sector analysis, and highlighted acute difficulties in agriculture.

The Taoiseach also called for a plan to be developed to ensure EU states have public health controls at airports before business and tourist travel resumes.

The meeting took place as health officials announced the most new coronavirus cases in Ireland in a single day with 936 new confirmed cases.

Twenty-eight more deaths related to Covid-19 were also announced, bringing the total number of deaths in Ireland to 794.

Mr Varadar also spoke of the need for the EU to scale up its capacity to produce medical equipment and create stockpiles in advance of a possible second wave of the pandemic.

READ MORE

Leaving Cert students will have exam timetable by June 1, Minister says

More on this topic

ECDC says lifting Covid-19 measures too quickly will cause spike in transmissions againECDC says lifting Covid-19 measures too quickly will cause spike in transmissions again

Coronavirus Solidarity Diary: Cork couple take on stay-at-home marathon to raise money for air ambulanceCoronavirus Solidarity Diary: Cork couple take on stay-at-home marathon to raise money for air ambulance

Leaving Cert students will have exam timetable by June 1, Minister saysLeaving Cert students will have exam timetable by June 1, Minister says

Cork couple to complete stay-at-home marathon to raise funds for air ambulanceCork couple to complete stay-at-home marathon to raise funds for air ambulance


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up