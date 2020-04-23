EU leaders agree €500bn Covid-19 recovery package

EU leaders have agreed to work on setting up a Covid-19 recovery fund - as they signed off an additional €500bn package, which will be operational from June 1.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar joined the video conference, calling for a "swift and ambitious" EU response.

He welcomed the commission’s intention to undertake a sector-by-sector analysis, and highlighted acute difficulties in agriculture.

The Taoiseach also called for a plan to be developed to ensure EU states have public health controls at airports before business and tourist travel resumes.

The meeting took place as health officials announced the most new coronavirus cases in Ireland in a single day with 936 new confirmed cases.

Twenty-eight more deaths related to Covid-19 were also announced, bringing the total number of deaths in Ireland to 794.

Mr Varadar also spoke of the need for the EU to scale up its capacity to produce medical equipment and create stockpiles in advance of a possible second wave of the pandemic.