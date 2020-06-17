EU launch strategy for development of coronavirus vaccine

The European Commission has launched their plan for the development and distribution of a coronavirus vaccine.

Noting that "time is of the essence," the Commission launched the plan to try and develop an effective and safe vaccine against the virus, stating that a vaccine is the best way to get out of the crisis.

Ensuring the quality, safety and efficacy of vaccines, securing swift access to vaccines for member states and equitable access to an affordable vaccine as early as possible are the stated aims of the strategy.

“This is a moment for science and solidarity," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"Nothing is certain, but I am confident that we can mobilise the resources to find a vaccine to beat this virus once and for all. We must be ready to manufacture and deploy such a vaccine across Europe and the world.

The process, the European Commission say, may take between 12 and 18 months.

"This vaccine will be a breakthrough in the fight against the coronavirus, and a testament to what partners can achieve when we put our minds, research and resources together," Ms von der Leyen said.

The European Union will do all in its power to ensure that all peoples of this world have access to a vaccine, irrespective of where they live.

Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides said that member states of the European Union would have to pool resources in the effort.

“Working together will increase our chances of securing access to a safe and effective vaccine at the scale we need and as quickly as possible," Ms Kyriakides said.

"It will ensure fair and equitable access for all across the EU and globally, thus offering the best opportunity of finding a permanent exit strategy from the Covid-19 crisis.

"No one is safe until everyone is safe and we will leave no stones unturned in our efforts to protect EU and global citizens.”