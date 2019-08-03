EU 'crucifying' Irish famers with trade deal, IFA claim

The Irish Farmer's Association are accusing the European Union of 'crucifying' Irish farmers after it signed a new trade deal with the US yesterday.

The deal will allow the States to sell a lot more beef to the European market.

It follows an agreement between the EU and South America, which will see 99,000 tonnes of cattle exported to Europe every year.

Both deals have to be approved by the European Parliament, but the IFA say the deal is bad for Ireland.

"Altogether what we see here is the EU Commission showing a real lack of interest in maintaining the European family model of farming and the European environmentally sustainable model of farming," said Joe Healy, president of the IFA.

"In the meantime it is crucifying the European, including Irish, beef farmers," Mr Healy added.