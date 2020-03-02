News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
EU coronavirus risk level up from moderate to high; McDonald reveals her children attend shut-down school

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, March 02, 2020 - 03:13 PM

The European Commission raised the coronavirus risk level from moderate to high for those in the European Union and the UK.

It comes as a Dublin school has been closed for two weeks after a confirmed case of the virus.

More than 400 students of Scoil Chaitríona in Glasnevin, Co Dublin are today beginning two weeks off after public health officials ordered it to shut to prevent the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland’s health minister has warned of the risks stemming from “undue panic or hysteria” in reaction to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Northern Ireland health minister Robin Swann

Robin Swann said it is vital to keep a “balanced, proportionate approach” to dealing with the possibility of coronavirus spreading in Northern Ireland.

He confirmed to the Northern Ireland Assembly on Monday that 150 people have been tested for the disease to date, with one testing positive last week.

He said that Northern Ireland has planned for worst case scenarios, adding that Stormont has also contributed to a UK-wide action plan due to be published on Tuesday.

"It is vital that we keep taking a balanced, proportionate approach at all times – with our actions based on the best scientific advice," he said.

Complacency is our enemy – but so too are panic and hysteria.

Mary Lou McDonald reveals her own children attend coronavirus-hit school

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has revealed that her children attend the Dublin school that is closed due to a case of the coronavirus.

She made the announcement in a video posted on the party's Twitter page this afternoon.

She also added that as a result of the case she would be unable to attend public meetings organised by Sinn Féin in Cavan and Galway and that as a result they will be postponed and rescheduled for a later date.

"We are following all of the chief medical officer's advice and therefore the children have to be at home for the next 14 days," she said, adding it was a "worrying time" for parents and pupils of the school, "particularly for the family of the person affected. We wish them a speedy recovery."

"Remember to follow all of the advice, to listen to the medical advice and wash your hands with warm soapy water and them wash them again, to take case of yourselves and take care of your children," the Sinn Féin leader added.

Meanwhile, the State’s chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan has defended the HSE’s handling of the country’s first confirmed case of the virus.

Additional reporting Press Association

