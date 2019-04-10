EU considers flexible extension to Brexit deadline

EU leaders will today decide on recommendations to offer Britain a flexible, year-long extension to negotiate its exit from the union ahead of this Friday’s Brexit deadline.

However, draft conclusions on the offer suggest that Britain will be required to hold European elections or instead face a new crash-out date of June 1.

A crunch meeting of EU leaders in Brussels will discuss a recommendation from European Council president Donald Tusk to give Britain another year.

The so-called flexible extension would be a rejection of British prime minister Theresa May’s appeal for a short extension until June 30.

Mr Tusk wrote in a letter to EU leaders: “In reality, granting such an extension [to June 30] would increase the risk of a rolling series of short extensions and emergency summits, creating new cliff-edge dates. This, in turn, would almost certainly overshadow the business of the EU27 in the months ahead.

“The continued uncertainty would also be bad for our businesses and citizens. Finally, if we failed to agree on any next extension, there would be a risk of an accidental no-deal Brexit.”

There are times when you need to give time time. My letter to EU leaders ahead of tomorrow’s #EUCO: https://t.co/bAsz4Qx36s#Brexit — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) April 9, 2019

Instead, EU leaders are expected to approve an option to allow Britain leave when it wants during the year, as long as London complies with union rules and takes part in European elections in May.

Mr Tusk’s letter added: “One possibility would be a flexible extension, which would last only as long as necessary and no longer than one year, as beyond that date we will need to decide unanimously on some key European projects. The flexibility would allow [both] to terminate the extension automatically, as soon as both sides have ratified the withdrawal agreement. The UK would be free to leave whenever it is ready. And the EU27 would avoid repeated Brexit summits.”

He also said that Britain should not be “humiliated” and, during the longer extension, would have to “maintain its sincere cooperation”.

According to a leaked draft of the deal, if Britain is still a member of the EU in late May and if it has not ratified the withdrawal agreement by May 22 this year, it must hold the elections to the European Parliament, in accordance with union law.

Asked last night about the expected EU one-year extension offer, a spokesman for Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “The Taoiseach has said on many occasions that he’s open to an extension if it has a purpose.”