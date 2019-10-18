EU and Britain commit to security co-operation

The EU and Britain have made commitments to agree arrangements on exchanging security-related data, co-operating on investigations and prosecutions, and efforts to combat money laundering and terrorism.

The political declaration, which is attached to the revised and legally binding withdrawal agreement, states that the two parties “should establish effective arrangements” for the surrender of persons suspected or convicted of crimes.

The declaration, which is a statement of future intent, reflects the exit of Britain on October 31 from key EU criminal justice tools. These tools include the European Arrest Warrant, joint investigation teams, various criminal databases, and Britain’s membership of Europol, the EU police agency, and Eurojust, the EU judicial co-operation body.

The declaration commits to “reciprocal” police and judicial co-operation. It said:

The future relationship should cover arrangements across three areas of co-operation: data exchange; operational co-operation between law enforcement authorities and judicial co-operation in criminal matters; and anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing

It said “effective and swift data exchange and analysis is vital” and the parties should establish reciprocal arrangements of exchange on Passenger Name Record, DNA, fingerprints, and vehicle registration data.

It said the parties “should consider” further arrangements for sharing information on wanted or missing persons and objects and criminal records.

On the key area of a replacement for the European Arrest Warrant, it said arrangements should be made “to surrender suspected and convicted persons efficiently and expeditiously, with the possibilities to waive the requirement of double criminality, and to determine the applicability of these arrangements to own nationals and for political offences”.

It said intelligence should be shared, particularly on counter-terrorism, hybrid threats, and cyber threats.