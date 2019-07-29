News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Estranged couple have second Dublin home repossessed a fortnight after first repossession over €2m mortgage debt

Estranged couple have second Dublin home repossessed a fortnight after first repossession over €2m mortgage debt
Gerard May. Pic: Collins
By Ray Managh
Monday, July 29, 2019 - 01:54 PM

A separated couple, who own a €1.5m Spanish holiday home, have had the second of two Dublin houses they own repossessed within a fortnight of each other on foot of a €2m mortgage debt with KBC Bank Ireland Plc.

Judge Jacqueline Linnane granted an order for possession today in the Circuit Civil Court for a home owned jointly by Gerard and Mary May located at Coldwater Lakes, Saggart, Co Dublin, and used as a residence by Mr May since the couple’s break-up.

The judge heard earlier this month that May, who runs a roofing business, and his ex-partner Mary May, had each been living at different personal Dublin homes since their separation. The second property at Woodstown Rise, Ballycullen Road, Knocklyon, Dublin 16, used as a residence for Ms May, was repossessed two weeks ago.

The Mays had not made mortgage repayments on either of their two Dublin properties since July 2016 apart from a payment of €1,400 in January last only several weeks before proceedings were issued by KBC Bank.

Barrister Padraic Hogan, counsel for Mr May, had told Judge Linnane on the previous occasion that all parties had agreed to an order for possession being granted on the property at Woodstown Rise, Ballycullen Road, Knocklyon, Dublin 16, which had been occupied by Ms May.

Judge Linnane granted a six-month stay to each of the Mays on the execution of the repossession orders to allow them time to find alternative accommodation.

The court had heard that the Saggart property had been bought with a loan of €1.5m from KBC and now had arrears of over €700,000. The Woodstown Rise property had been bought with a loan of €555,382 and the mortgage was in arrears of €166,586.

At the earlier hearing Mr Hogan, who appeared with McCanny Solicitors, said the Mays owned a holiday home in Marbella, Spain, which they had hoped to sell to raise funds in order to make a payment to KBC Bank.

Judge Linnane said that due to the fact a third party was in occupation of the holiday home, along with the fact it had been signed over to Ms May, any attempt to sell it could lead to a three-corner fight.

She said Mr and Ms May had agreed to make their mortgage repayments when they initially received their loan and had defaulted on their agreement with KBC Bank Ireland Plc.

Judge Linnane said the Mays had received plenty of warning about their situation and had been in court six times over the past two years.

READ MORE

Businessman and anti eviction activist Jerry Beade loses Supreme Court appeal over €9.6m judgment

More on this topic

Judge laments how a female examiner has never been appointed to any company in IrelandJudge laments how a female examiner has never been appointed to any company in Ireland

Businessman Jim Mansfield Jnr remanded on continuing bailBusinessman Jim Mansfield Jnr remanded on continuing bail

Family of chainsaw worker who died when tree fell on him settle High Court action for six-figure sumFamily of chainsaw worker who died when tree fell on him settle High Court action for six-figure sum

Businessman and anti eviction activist Jerry Beade loses Supreme Court appeal over €9.6m judgmentBusinessman and anti eviction activist Jerry Beade loses Supreme Court appeal over €9.6m judgment

courtKBC BankTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Gardaí seize sawn-off shotgun after shots fired in BallymunGardaí seize sawn-off shotgun after shots fired in Ballymun

Man, 20s, hospitalised following collision involving motorcycle and two carsMan, 20s, hospitalised following collision involving motorcycle and two cars

Revamp of senior garda ranks expected tomorrowRevamp of senior garda ranks expected tomorrow

Woman, 40s, airlifted from Croagh Patrick with suspected minor heart issue Woman, 40s, airlifted from Croagh Patrick with suspected minor heart issue


Lifestyle

I’m 29 and I have never had sex without a condom.Sex advice with Suzi Godson: What do I do when I find sex without a condom uncomfortable?

Actor Peter Corboy in conversation with Hilary Fennell.'Just do what makes you happy': Fair City actor Peter Corboy on worrying less and living more

She was enjoying her job as a management consultant but a change in career has Lesley Emin feeling as high as the tallest peaks in the west, she tells Lorna Siggins.Ageing with attitude: How Lesley is blazing a new trail in life

Psychotherapist Lucy Beresford says there’s a lot we can take away from the hit reality show.7 lessons we can learn from this year’s Love Island couples, according to a relationship expert

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »