Home»Breaking News»ireland

Estonian man pleads guilty to conspiring to murder man in Northern Ireland

Monday, November 12, 2018 - 11:58 AM

By Alison O'Riordan

An Estonian man has pleaded guilty at the non-jury Special Criminal Court to conspiring to murder a man in Northern Ireland last year.

Imre Arakas (59), with an address in Sopruse, Tallinn, Estonia, admitted today to conspiring with others not before the court to murder James Gately in Northern Ireland between April 3 and April 4 last year, contrary to Section 71 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

Special Criminal Court

Paul Greene SC, prosecuting, told the three-judge court this morning that Arakas could be arraigned on the single count.

Dressed in a blue t-shirt and wearing his hair long to his shoulders, Arakas stood up and faced the court.

When the registrar read the indictment to Arakas and asked him how he was pleading, he replied, “Guilty”.

READ MORE: Row brewing between Finian McGrath and Catherine Noone over CF unit in Beaumont

Mr Greene told the court that a trial date had previously been fixed for January 14 next year and that could now be vacated.

Michael Bowman SC, representing Arakas, requested that a governor’s report be prepared on behalf of his client and this was granted by the court.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Sinéad Ní Chúlacháin and Judge Cormac Dunne, remanded the defendant in custody until November 30, when he will be sentenced.

The High Court endorsed a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) from Lithuania in February 2018 in relation to serious charges Arakas will face there once his jail term is completed in Ireland.


KEYWORDS

Court

Related Articles

Neo-Nazi couple who named baby after Hitler convicted of terror group membership

Woman sues former friends arguing €280k that she gave them was not a gift

Nicola Collins murder trial start deferred until Tuesday

Credit union withdraws misconduct allegations in settlement of action

More in this Section

Michael D Higgins sworn in for second term as President

Catholic archbishop tells Belfast memorial of shared ‘responsibility to heal’

Police in the North appeal for witnesses following burglary

Suspicious device found near parked car in Drogheda


Breaking Stories

Alcohol Awareness Week: How to talk to your children about alcohol

Fed up with urban smog? 5 pollution-resistant plants to help you breathe

Why moving the body is so good for the head for former soldier Tom Clonan

How breastfeeding led to material for Irish stand up comedian Diane O’Connor

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 10, 2018

    • 7
    • 8
    • 12
    • 22
    • 36
    • 46
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »