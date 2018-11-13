Home»Breaking News»ireland

Estimated cost of nurses pay rise 'an overinflated figure'

Tuesday, November 13, 2018 - 08:38 AM

The Department of Public Expenditure is overinflating the estimated cost of giving nurses a pay rise, according to the INMO.

Nurses are calling for equal pay to other health service staff whose positions require the same level of qualification as theirs.

The Department says this would cost the exchequer an extra €300 million per year.

The INMO are to ballot for strike action next week unless the Government tables new pay proposals.

General Secretary of the INMO, Phil Ni Sheaghdha says the Department has refused to meet with them.

"We believe that that is an overinflated figure, for starters.

"We'd have to sit down with the department. We've asked to meet with them and we've given a number of different opportunities for the department to meet with us. They have chosen not to.

"We would prefer to have a dialogue with them. We have some very good ideas about how we save money in the health service."

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Nurses

More in this Section

Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe’s wife ‘feared he would kill himself’

'We could all have died' - Family of 10 escape suspected carbon monoxide tragedy

Gardaí arrest five in Drogheda in connection with alleged kidnapping

Renewed calls for greater sanctions as fall out from referee attack intensifies


Breaking Stories

Café with appetite for change at UCC

Making Cents: Claim tax refunds now, have money before Christmas

Tales of love, life, punk and 4-Play

Where law meets literature

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 10, 2018

    • 7
    • 8
    • 12
    • 22
    • 36
    • 46
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »