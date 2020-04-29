Essex migrant deaths: Decision on bail application due for alleged 'ringleader' of trafficking gang

The High Court has heard that a Monaghan man is alleged to be "the ringleader" and "chief organiser" of an organised criminal group who trafficked 39 migrants found dead in a lorry container in Essex last year.

The court was told today that haulier Ronan Hughes is alleged to have "organised, paid for the travel and controlled the drivers who collected the migrants."

Mr Justice Paul Burns will deliver a decision tomorrow on whether the owner of the haulage firm will be granted bail ahead of his extradition hearing.

Mr Hughes, 40, of Leitrim, Silverstream, Tyholland, Co Monaghan is wanted by authorities in the UK to face 39 counts of manslaughter and one count of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

Mr Hughes was arrested on the evening of April 20 at his home in Co Monaghan following the endorsement of a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) issued by the police in Essex.

Mr Hughes and his younger brother Christopher, 34, have been wanted in connection with the deaths since the beginning of the investigation, with Essex

Police making an extraordinary live appeal last November for the siblings to hand themselves in. Their trucking firm is based in Tyholland, about 7km from the Co Armagh border.

The eight women and 31 men had arrived in England last October on a ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium. The youngest of the victims were two boys aged 15.

The haulier was joined by video-link from Cloverhill Prison today and wore a face mask for the two-hour hearing.

He is the second man from Northern Ireland to be arrested here on a EAW as part of the Essex police investigation.

At today’s bail hearing, Detective Sergeant Jim Kirwan of the Garda Extradition Unit told counsel for the State Ronan Kennedy SC that gardai were strongly objecting to bail due to the seriousness of the charges.

Reading from the warrant, Det Sgt Kirwan said it is alleged that Mr Hughes had unlawfully killed 39 Vietnamese nationals who were found dead in the back of trailer in UK between October 22 and 24, 2019. It is alleged the migrants had been brought into the UK illegally by Mr Hughes and his co-conspirators.

Mr Hughes, it is alleged, had also conspired with others to facilitate the illegal entry of people including the 39 deceased persons into the UK between May 1, 2018 and October 24, 2019.

Migrants were allegedly smuggled into the UK from Belgium in commercial trailers owned or operated by Mr Hughes, said Det Sgt Kirwan. He said it was alleged that "Mr Hughes organised, paid for the travel and controlled the drivers who collected the migrants".

Det Sgt Kirwan said Mr Hughes faces a life sentence in prison if convicted of the offences and he has the means and ability to flee at the appropriate time.

The court heard today that the migrants had died from a lack of oxygen between 8pm and 10pm after they entered UK territorial waters.

The witness said that when the driver Maurice Robinson discovered the bodies of the migrants in the trailer he called Mr Hughes.

Det Sgt Kirwan said it was alleged that Mr Hughes was the "ringleader" and "chief organiser" of the group bringing illegal migrants to the UK and did so for financial gain.

The court also heard Mr Hughes was alleged to have previously visited Maurice Robinson at his home and paid him £25,000 (€28,600).

Mr Hughes had allegedly made a substantial amount of money from the illegal activity and was being investigated by the Criminal Assets Bureau, said Det Sgt Kirwan.

Mr Justice Burns will deliver his decision on the bail application tomorrow morning at 10.30am.

Last week, Det Sgt Jim Kirwan told Mr Kennedy that he arrested Mr Hughes as part of a planned operation at 5.15pm on April 20 at Leitrim, Silverstream, Tyholland, Co Monaghan on foot of the warrant and cautioned him.

Eamon Ronald Harrison, 22, of Mayobridge, Co Down has already appeared in court here and has been granted leave to appeal his pending extradition to the UK in May under the terms of the EAW. He is wanted to face 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

Last Friday, the Court of Appeal was told by Mr Kennedy that a charge of conspiracy to commit human trafficking under the UK's Modern Slavery Act had been withdrawn by UK authorities against Mr Harrison. The court heard that this would shorten the appeal hearing on May 7.

It is alleged that Mr Harrison delivered the trailer, in which the bodies of eight females and 31 males were found in an industrial park in Grays, Esssex on October 23 last, to a Belgian port before its onward journey to Britain. The cargo was recorded as “biscuits”.

Earlier this month Maurice Robinson, 25, of Craigavon, Co Armagh, admitted 39 counts of manslaughter at the Old Bailey. He had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and acquiring criminal property. He denied a further charge of transferring criminal property. He will be sentenced at a later date.

The High Court in Dublin has heard that the sealed refrigeration unit was not turned on and that the people inside died from oxygen starvation. Temperatures inside the unit rose to 38.5 degrees before it “steadily reduced”, and police discovered “bloody hand prints” inside.