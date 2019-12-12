Essex lorry deaths: Lawyer claims insufficient information to extradite Irish man to UK

The lawyer for an Irishman wanted in the UK on manslaughter charges claims there is not enough information to extradite him.

Eamon Harrison from Mayobridge, Co. Down is fighting his surrender to England where he is wanted in relation to the discovery of 39 bodies in Essex.

Mr Harrison was arrested at Dublin port a few days after 39 bodies were found in the container of a lorry in Essex on October 23.

Police in the UK believe he brought the container to a port in Belgium, before it was transported to England, and they want to charge him with 39 manslaughter charges as well as charges relating to human trafficking and illegal immigration.

At a previous hearing, his lawyers raised concerns about the lack of detail in the warrant for his arrest.

Further clarity was provided today, but his lawyer has raised concerns about the source of that detail and what she claims are its shortcomings.

The information was provided by the Crown Prosecution Service. She claims it ought to have been the authority that issued the warrant.

She also submitted that it falls short of what is required because there is nothing to say what dangerous act he is alleged to have committed and no mention of any allegation that he put the victims in the container or even knew they were in it.