Essex lorry deaths: Irishman to be extradited to UK to face manslaughter charges

The High Court has approved the extradition of Irishman Eamon Harrison to the UK to face manslaughter charges.

Mr Harrison from Mayobridge, Co Down is accused of transporting a lorry container that was later found in Essex to contain 39 dead bodies.

Mr Justice Donald Binchy said that after receiving comprehensive arguments from both sides, he decided to approve the extradition.

Justice Binchy said he has not published his judgment in full to the court and will not make it available until Monday.

He said it would not be helpful for him to try and summarise his decision to the court.

Defence counsel Tony McGillicuddy said he will read the judgment next week and decide whether to lodge an appeal.

Mr Harrison was arrested at Dublin Port a few days after the bodies were found in a lorry in Essex on October 23.

As well as 39 manslaughter charges, he is also wanted in the UK to face charges of conspiracy to commit human trafficking and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

Police believe he brought the container to a port in Belgium before it was transported to England.