Essex lorry deaths: Eamon Harrison granted appeal against extradition to UK

By Press Association
Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - 11:09 AM

Eamon Harrison, from Northern Ireland, who is wanted in connection with the discovery of 39 bodies in a refrigerated shipping container in Essex, has been granted permission by a High Court judge in Dublin to appeal against his extradition to the UK.

Mr Justice Donald Binchy accepted arguments raised by Mr Harrison’s defence team related to the issuing of the European Arrest Warrant.

His lawyers claimed there were “manifest errors” in the original warrant.

They contended that when additional information was sought from the UK authorities that that information was provided by the Crown Prosecution Service, instead of an judicial authority.

Judge Binchy said there was a need to explore the points raised in a higher court.

He formally made an order granting extradition to the UK, but placed a stay on the execution of that order pending the outcome of the Court of Appeal proceedings.

More to follow

