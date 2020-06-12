Essex lorry deaths: Court to make decision on extradition of Irishman facing manslaughter charges

An Irishman wanted in the UK to face 39 manslaughter charges could find out this morning if he is going to be surrendered by authorities here in Ireland.

Ronan Hughes was arrested by gardaí at his home at Leitrim Silverstream, Tyholland, Co Monaghan on foot of a European Arrest Warrant.

Ronan Hughes is accused of being the “chief organiser and ringleader” of an illegal operation that led to the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants.

Their bodies were found in the back of a lorry in Essex last October.

Mr Hughes is wanted in the UK to face 39 manslaughter charges as well as a charge of conspiring with others to assist unlawful immigration.

His barrister claims there is a lack of clarity as to where the alleged offences are said to have taken place, but lawyers for the State described that argument as “fundamentally misconceived” and say it’s clear from the warrant that all the offences are said to have occurred within the UK.

A decision on whether to approve his extradition is due to be made today unless the court feels it needs more clarity from UK authorities.