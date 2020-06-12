News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Essex lorry deaths: Court to make decision on extradition of Irishman facing manslaughter charges

Essex lorry deaths: Court to make decision on extradition of Irishman facing manslaughter charges
Ronan Hughes
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 12, 2020 - 07:41 AM

An Irishman wanted in the UK to face 39 manslaughter charges could find out this morning if he is going to be surrendered by authorities here in Ireland.

Ronan Hughes was arrested by gardaí at his home at Leitrim Silverstream, Tyholland, Co Monaghan on foot of a European Arrest Warrant.

Ronan Hughes is accused of being the “chief organiser and ringleader” of an illegal operation that led to the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants.

Their bodies were found in the back of a lorry in Essex last October.

Mr Hughes is wanted in the UK to face 39 manslaughter charges as well as a charge of conspiring with others to assist unlawful immigration.

His barrister claims there is a lack of clarity as to where the alleged offences are said to have taken place, but lawyers for the State described that argument as “fundamentally misconceived” and say it’s clear from the warrant that all the offences are said to have occurred within the UK.

A decision on whether to approve his extradition is due to be made today unless the court feels it needs more clarity from UK authorities.

READ MORE

Paul Reid interview: Death of health staff is HSE boss's low point of Covid-19

More on this topic

Lawyers for haulier linked to migrant deaths argue some alleged offences occurred outside UK Lawyers for haulier linked to migrant deaths argue some alleged offences occurred outside UK

Man charged with manslaughter in Essex lorry deaths probeMan charged with manslaughter in Essex lorry deaths probe

Northern Irish man admits manslaughter of 39 people found dead in Essex lorry truckNorthern Irish man admits manslaughter of 39 people found dead in Essex lorry truck

Five due in UK court in connection with Essex container deathsFive due in UK court in connection with Essex container deaths

Court caseTOPIC: Migrant deaths

More in this Section

Gardaí seize €70k worth of cocaine following vehicle search in LimerickGardaí seize €70k worth of cocaine following vehicle search in Limerick

Gardai in Limerick appeal for witnesses after man found with gunshot wound in carGardai in Limerick appeal for witnesses after man found with gunshot wound in car

Dr Tony Holohan: Compliance with face-covering guidance not good enoughDr Tony Holohan: Compliance with face-covering guidance not good enough

Ireland and EU making no hard border preparations as no-deal Brexit in sightIreland and EU making no hard border preparations as no-deal Brexit in sight


Lifestyle

Paul Reid left school without a Leaving Certificate and is now head of the Health Service Executive. So where did it all go right, asks Catherine ShanahanHSE's Paul Reid on his prescription for success

Sorting out Cork people for ages ..Ask Audrey: West Cork staycations are so now on Douglas Road

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

  • 6
  • 19
  • 32
  • 35
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »