Home»Breaking News»ireland

'Essay mills' offering bespoke assignments to students to be made illegal

Monday, October 29, 2018 - 01:59 PM

Websites offering bespoke essays to those in third level education are to be made illegal.

New laws are being introduced to make cheating more difficult for students who are 'gaming the system'.

It will also be an offence if a person or company advertises the provision of these essay mill services.

Minister of State for Higher Education, Mary Mitchell O'Connor explains the current situation.

"It's actually very difficult for the universities and the higher education institutions to catch them out, first of all, because it's a bespoke essay, but if you go online you will get hundreds of websites popping up," she said.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

CollegeUniversity

More in this Section

Husband of late Emma Hannigan vows to keep promise to educate women about breast cancer

Fire brigade and gardaí rush to scene of house fire in Cork city

Belfast police investigate ‘KKK costumes’ as hate incident

Mary Mitchell O'Connor on education mission to United Arab Emirates


Breaking Stories

Anxious about party season? Why it’s ok to do things your way

On World Psoriasis Day – 5 celebrities who suffer from the skin condition

5 last-minute garden jobs to do before winter arrives

The 4 types of wrinkles and what you can do about them – according to an expert

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 27, 2018

    • 14
    • 24
    • 30
    • 38
    • 40
    • 45
    • 36

Full Lotto draw results »