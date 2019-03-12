NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
ESRI: Young homeowners most at risk if ECB raises mortgage interest rates

Tuesday, March 12, 2019 - 12:51 PM

Young homeowners are most at risk of going into mortgage arrears if the European Central Bank raises interest rates.

That is according to a new ESRI study which found that 18 to 35-year-olds were more likely to be affected.

Households on tracker rate contracts were also considered to be at risk of going into arrears.

The report recommended that lenders should continue to be cautious about approving mortgages in order to protect the market.

Conor O’Toole, ESRI research and author of the report, commented: “The Irish mortgage market has recovered considerably from the crisis and households are better placed to deal with adverse shocks.

"The market is in a much better place now to withstand interest rate rises. However, our research points to vulnerabilities for particular groups of households if interest rates were to rise and inevitably new arrears cases would materialise.

"Younger, lower-income households who are at an earlier stage in their mortgage contract are more at risk, as are households on tracker rate contracts."

