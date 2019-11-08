ESB to close to two power stations in the midlands; 90 workers to be affected

ESB has announced it is closing two power stations in the midlands. The company is currently meeting with employees from West Offaly and Longford's Lough Ree power stations to inform them of the plan for the closure of the stations.

The government recently announced the creation of a €6 million Just Transition Fund for the midlands, and the ESB has announced that it will make an additional contribution of €5 million to the fund.

The ESB says it's a matter of significant regret, and it very much appreciates the commitment of staff. Up to 90 workers are believed to be affected.

The ESB said it submitted an application to An Bord Pleanála in 2018 seeking planning permission to transition West Offaly Power from peat to biomass over a number of years starting in 2020.

However, the planning application was rejected by An Bord Pleanála in July of this year. The ESB said:

"Since then, ESB has undertaken a review of the options for both West Offaly Power and Lough Ree Power stations post 2020 in the context of the requirements of the single electricity market (SEM).

"Having considered the key planning, environmental and commercial issues associated with peat and biomass, regrettably there is no viable business model beyond 2020.

"Therefore both stations will cease generation of electricity at the end of December 2020."

It said given its long history of power generation in Shannonbridge and Lanesboro, "this is a matter of significant regret for ESB", adding that it very much appreciates the commitment of our staff and the support of the community over many decades.