ESB restore power to most homes after Storm Deirdre

Sunday, December 16, 2018 - 08:02 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Power has been restored to most customers affected by Storm Deirdre yesterday, ESB Networks has said

At the height of the storm, which was a category Orange weather event, more than 4,000 homes and businesses were left without power.

The worst affected areas were in counties Kerry, Cork, Limerick and Clare, Wicklow, Meath and Dublin.

Currently, there are still pockets of power outages in Limerick, Ennis, Bray in Co Wicklow, Mulgannon in Co Wexford and Julianstown in Co Meath.

A Status Orange wind warning and Yellow rainfall warning ended at midnight.

A 9-year-old girl was struck by a falling tree while cycling with her family in Cork city yesterday.

READ MORE: Child cheats death after being struck by falling tree in Cork

The girl was pinned under the tree for up to 40 minutes and is being treated in Cork University Hospital but is expected to make a full recovery.

Areas in Wexford, Waterford and Cork were hit by spot flooding after some rivers overflowed they banks.

Several stranded motorists were also assisted by emergency services from their cars after they got trapped in flood waters.

There will be occasional rain or hail showers today with a risk of thunder, with the rain prolonged in Munster and Leinster in the morning.

These showers will become confined to Atlantic coastal areas in the afternoon, Met Éireann says.

Most areas will be dry at first tonight, with temperatures falling to between zero and four degrees.

Frost is forecasted for the midlands and eastern areas, with this clearing before morning.


