ESB launch investigation into cable fluid leaks

ESB Networks is carrying out an environmental assessment on 75 cable leak incidents after a new report stating four leaks resulting in losses of fluid from buried underground

ESB Networks electricity cables may have the potential to cause environmental damage.

The findings are included in a report by the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) sparked by whistleblower revelations made to RTÉ Investigates last year.

The report has found that 68 historic leaks of fluid-filled cables took place between 1993 and June of last year, with another seven leaks since then. ESB Networks also reported that approximately 500,000 litres of cable fluid leaked between 1993 and 2019.

ESB Networks has found cable fluid leaks occurred in Wicklow County Council and Cork City Council areas, as well as three of the four Dublin local authority areas.

Despite efforts to upgrade the system in recent years, there are still 83 fluid-filled cables circuits with a total length of 177km in service.

The report found that much of the leaks were of hazardous oil, material and the EPA report also highlighted how ESB Networks had failed to comply with regulations regarding the screening of leaks and notifying local authorities about them.

The Environmental Liability Regulations came into operation on April 1, 2009 and require an operator to take measures to prevent environmental damage where there is an imminent threat of environmental damage, or to prevent further damage if the damage has already occurred.

According to the report, ESB Networks identified that 39 leaks have occurred since April 2009, 33 of which are “historic” leaks which had been repaired by last June.

“ESB Networks failed to screen the impact of fluid leaks, which occurred since April 1, 2009, for the applicability under Regulations 7 and 9 of the Environmental Liability Regulations 2008 until after June 2019,” it said.

It also found that the screening assessment completed by ESB Networks concluded that one “historic” leak and three “current and new” leaks may have the potential to cause environmental damage and require notification to the EPA under the Environmental Liability regulations.

According to the report: “ESB Networks failed in the case of 48 leaks to notify Local Authorities”, in accordance with legislation.

ESB Networks is now carrying out an environmental assessment on all 75cable leak incidents, with stage one of that process due for completion in January 2023 but the EPA said it should be completed “within a significantly shorter period”.