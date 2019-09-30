News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

ESB in hot water over Shannon discharge from Lough Ree and West Offaly plants

ESB in hot water over Shannon discharge from Lough Ree and West Offaly plants
Lough Ree power station in Lanesborough, Co Longford. Picture: Wikicommons
By Tom Tuite
Monday, September 30, 2019 - 04:26 PM

The ESB has been granted more time to consider evidence and decide how it will plead to alleged environmental breaches at two major electricity power stations.

The prosecution was before Judge John Brennan at Dublin District Court today.

It follows an investigation by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) which later issued court summonses against the State-owned electricity company.

It relates to the temperature of cooling water discharged from the Lough Ree power station in Lanesborough in Co Longford, and at the West Offaly power station at Shannonbridge in Co Offaly.

It is alleged hot water from the peat-powered plants was discharged into the river Shannon causing possible breaches of the industrial emissions licences issued by the EPA.

There are four charges in relation to the Lough Ree facility and one in connection with the West Offaly plant.

It is alleged at Lough Ree, discharge from the installation artificially increased the ambient temperature of the receiving water, namely the Shannon, by more than the 1.5 degrees Celsius outside the mixing zone.

The environmental breaches there allegedly occurred between May 11 to May 31, 2018, throughout June and July last year, and from August 1 until August 22, 2018, according to the charges.

It is also suspected to have occurred at the West Offaly plant from June 13 until June 28 last year.

READ MORE

The ESB has not yet indicated how it will plead.

Today, their solicitor sought a five-week adjournment for counsel to be instructed, adding, "there are lots of moving parts in this".

The prosecution objected.

The EPA's solicitor said the first part of case began in March and was joined by the second summons in April. In June, the electricity company required a lengthy adjournment to consider disclosure.

The EPA made "numerous attempts to establish how they [ESB] will proceed".

In reply, the ESB’s solicitor said he had received additional disclosure of evidence which needed to be considered, Judge Brennan was told. The ESB also queried if the EPA had remaining disclosure but the environmental watchdog’s legal representative told the court it has all been furnished.

Judge John Brennan adjourned the case for mention on October 24 next.

READ MORE

‘Deceitful liar’ facing life sentence for film producer murder

More on this topic

Boy who inhales solvents almost daily 'in danger of cardiac arrest'Boy who inhales solvents almost daily 'in danger of cardiac arrest'

Ex-US military men seek to have Shannon security-breach trial transferred to DublinEx-US military men seek to have Shannon security-breach trial transferred to Dublin

Community service for man who assaulted Mercy Hospital security manCommunity service for man who assaulted Mercy Hospital security man

Jail for homeless man who stole steak knife from restaurant 'to peel a few potatoes'Jail for homeless man who stole steak knife from restaurant 'to peel a few potatoes'


Court caseTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Scientists issue jellyfish warning after more than 30 wash up on south-west coastScientists issue jellyfish warning after more than 30 wash up on south-west coast

Extinction Rebellion Ireland release video to announce 'Rebellion Week' in world's capitalsExtinction Rebellion Ireland release video to announce 'Rebellion Week' in world's capitals

Failure of Govt to pay for Trump and Pence visits undermines public welfare, says gardaíFailure of Govt to pay for Trump and Pence visits undermines public welfare, says gardaí

More than 10,000 homeless for seventh consecutive monthMore than 10,000 homeless for seventh consecutive month


Lifestyle

Helen O’Callaghan hears about the benefits of breastfeeding.Mother's touch: Skin-to-skin contact and breastfeeding help newborns to thrive

Winter’s already nipping at our toes, so follow advice from Kya deLongchamp on ensuring your heating systems are working safely, reliably and efficiently.How to turn the heat up when the temperature falls

Marina Carr's take on Hecuba is irreverent and unsettling, writes Alan O'Riordan.Marina Carr's take on Hecuba turns Greek account of the Trojan War on its head

After thrilling with Loch na hEala, choreographer Michael Keegan-Dolan again impresses with MÁM at Dublin Theatre Festival, writes Alan O'Riordan.Choreographer impresses once again at Dublin Theatre Festival following success of Loch na hEala

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »