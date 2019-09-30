ESB in hot water over Shannon discharge from Lough Ree and West Offaly plants

The ESB has been granted more time to consider evidence and decide how it will plead to alleged environmental breaches at two major electricity power stations.

The prosecution was before Judge John Brennan at Dublin District Court today.

It follows an investigation by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) which later issued court summonses against the State-owned electricity company.

It relates to the temperature of cooling water discharged from the Lough Ree power station in Lanesborough in Co Longford, and at the West Offaly power station at Shannonbridge in Co Offaly.

It is alleged hot water from the peat-powered plants was discharged into the river Shannon causing possible breaches of the industrial emissions licences issued by the EPA.

There are four charges in relation to the Lough Ree facility and one in connection with the West Offaly plant.

It is alleged at Lough Ree, discharge from the installation artificially increased the ambient temperature of the receiving water, namely the Shannon, by more than the 1.5 degrees Celsius outside the mixing zone.

The environmental breaches there allegedly occurred between May 11 to May 31, 2018, throughout June and July last year, and from August 1 until August 22, 2018, according to the charges.

It is also suspected to have occurred at the West Offaly plant from June 13 until June 28 last year.

The ESB has not yet indicated how it will plead.

Today, their solicitor sought a five-week adjournment for counsel to be instructed, adding, "there are lots of moving parts in this".

The prosecution objected.

The EPA's solicitor said the first part of case began in March and was joined by the second summons in April. In June, the electricity company required a lengthy adjournment to consider disclosure.

The EPA made "numerous attempts to establish how they [ESB] will proceed".

In reply, the ESB’s solicitor said he had received additional disclosure of evidence which needed to be considered, Judge Brennan was told. The ESB also queried if the EPA had remaining disclosure but the environmental watchdog’s legal representative told the court it has all been furnished.

Judge John Brennan adjourned the case for mention on October 24 next.