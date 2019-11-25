ESB begins decarbonising yellow van fleet with 70 full electric vehicles

ESB Networks has begun decarbonising its yellow van fleet, with the purchase of 70 full electric vehicles.

The Nissan ENV200s will be added to the fleet throughout 2019 and 2020.

It is estimated 170 tonnes of carbon will be offset annually by phasing out diesel in ESB Networks’ small van fleet.

The vehicles will be deployed nationally to replace small diesel equivalents working in the areas of metering and stores. Richard Bruton welcomed the move (Iain White/Fennell Photography/PA)

Richard Bruton, Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, welcomed the move.

“The Climate Action Plan commits to a really significant step up in electric vehicle use,” he said.

“Our public sector must lead by example if we are to persuade the rest of society to make the changes required.

“I welcome that the ESB are committed to a 100% carbon emissions-free fleet and are making a start with today’s announcement.

“It is vital to show leadership in this area.

“This will cut greenhouse gases, improve air quality and demonstrate what can be done to other sectors.”

Paul Mulvaney, executive director, customer delivery, at ESB Networks, described it as a “step in the right direction”.

“We have conducted market research as well as extensive trialling to ensure that we are not compromising daily range nor our load capacity,” he said.

We are delighted to be in the position to begin phasing out our diesel fleet and we will continue to explore the options available to us to increase our commercial EV numbers, as well as reducing our overall carbon footprint across the business.

“We are playing a pivotal role in paving the way for a greener society through an ever-cleaner electricity system, so we want to make sure that we are doing our part across all our operations.”