Eric Eoin Marques to extradited to the United States

A man accused of being the "world's largest" child porn facilitator has been extradited to the United States.

Eric Eoin Marques was surrendered to FBI Agents at Dublin Airport this morning, and is due in court on Monday.

Mr Marques' extradition was sought by the US over allegations that he conspired to distribute and advertise child pornography on the dark web.

He lived in New York until he was five-years-old with his Brazilian father and Irish mother, and has been in Ireland since.

He has dual citizenship.

Mr Marques has been in custody since August of 2013 when he was arrested at his apartment on Mountjoy Square in Dublin City Centre.

His surrender was approved in 2015, but was not executed to allow him appeal the decision.

Last Wednesday, after failed attempts before the High Court and the Court of Appeal, the Supreme Court ruled against his appeal, paving the way for his surrender.

Gardaí have confirmed that Eric Eoin Marques was met by FBI agents in Dublin Airport this morning, and will appear in court in the US on Monday.