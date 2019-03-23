NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Eric Eoin Marques to extradited to the United States

Eric Eoin Marques
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, March 23, 2019 - 02:15 PM

A man accused of being the "world's largest" child porn facilitator has been extradited to the United States.

Eric Eoin Marques was surrendered to FBI Agents at Dublin Airport this morning, and is due in court on Monday.

Mr Marques' extradition was sought by the US over allegations that he conspired to distribute and advertise child pornography on the dark web.

He lived in New York until he was five-years-old with his Brazilian father and Irish mother, and has been in Ireland since.

He has dual citizenship.

Mr Marques has been in custody since August of 2013 when he was arrested at his apartment on Mountjoy Square in Dublin City Centre.

His surrender was approved in 2015, but was not executed to allow him appeal the decision.

READ MORE

I wouldn't 'like to be associated with the kind of actions he has been involved in' - Varadkar hits out at McGregor

Last Wednesday, after failed attempts before the High Court and the Court of Appeal, the Supreme Court ruled against his appeal, paving the way for his surrender.

Gardaí have confirmed that Eric Eoin Marques was met by FBI agents in Dublin Airport this morning, and will appear in court in the US on Monday.

More on this topic

Call for inquiry records to be anonymised, not sealed

Paedophile priest Eugene Greene dies in Cork

Over 30% of dentists had concerns about child patients being victims of abuse, only 8% reported

‘A dangerous precedent’: 75-year seal put on child abuse testimony

More in this Section

I wouldn't 'like to be associated with the kind of actions he has been involved in' - Varadkar hits out at McGregor

Two men due in court after Sligo robbery

Eoghan Murphy wants to remain as Housing Minister 'as long as' possible

Bride-to-be who went missing on hen night buried in wedding dress


Lifestyle

Seven beauty tricks to update your look for spring

Meet London Fashion Week’s 'pride and joy', Derry-born Jonathan Anderson

Local & fresh: The Currabinny Cooks offer up leek delights

Lindsay Woods: 'I was hinging my transition into functioning, upright, organised, and general pulled-togetherness on the purchase of a dodgy calendar from Tesco'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 20, 2019

    • 1
    • 18
    • 19
    • 25
    • 26
    • 42
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »