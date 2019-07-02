News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
EPA to inspect Ringsend wastewater plant as Irish Water deny leak

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, July 02, 2019 - 12:51 PM

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is sending an inspector to a wastewater treatment plant in Dublin this afternoon.

Recent images show the water at a discharge point at the plant in Ringsend being discoloured, leading to concerns of another leak at the facility.

Last week a spillage from the wastewater plant in Ringsend led to a swimming ban at four beaches in Dublin Bay.

It was the second time that a spillage from the facility caused the ban in June, with eight beaches closing off for a week earlier in the month.

This morning, Irish Water said it was investigating another potential leak at the plant after images showed discolouration of the water at a discharge point - before later saying it was operating as normal.

They added the discolouration of the water would be visible on occasion "until upgrade works are completed", saying the plant was "overloaded".

The EPA confirmed this afternoon that they were sending an inspector to the facility to carry out an investigation.

A spokesperson said an update on the situation will be released later this afternoon.

