EPA takes Irish Water to court for alleged breaches of wastewater laws in Cork and Kildare

By Tom Tuite
Tuesday, November 26, 2019 - 05:21 PM

Irish Water is facing fresh charges for breaking environmental laws over sewage discharge problems in Co. Kildare and in Co. Cork.

The national water utility company is being prosecuted by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for offences under the Waste Water Discharge (Authorisation) Regulations 2007.

The case came before Judge Anthony Halpin at Dublin District Court.

Solicitor Jason Teahan, representing the EPA, said this was the first listing of the two sets of prosecutions. He asked for them to be adjourned until January 8 next when Irish Water have other EPA matters before the court.

Judge Halpin acceded to the request.

Irish Water had eight charges arising out of alleged raw discharge into the River Liffey from a Co. Kildare treatment plant in March. There were 16 charges related to excessive emissions of ammonia and orthophosphates in wastewater discharges in Boherbue, in Co. Cork.

It is alleged from March 14 to March 21, 2019, Irish Water failed to take corrective action or notify the agency as soon as practicable about three incidents of discharge of untreated sewage from Newhall Pumping Station into the River Liffey, with potential for environmental contamination of surface water.

It is also accused of not informing Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI), the State agency responsible for the protection, management and conservation of Ireland's inland fisheries and sea angling resources.

The water company is also accused of failing to maintain a programme for the maintenance and operation of all plant and equipment used at Newhall Pumping Station to ensure no unauthorised wastewater discharges took place.

Number of drownings hits 80-year low as Minister acknowledges 'heroic' acts which saved lives

It is alleged, in another charge, that there was a failure to tell another treatment plant which operates the downstream Leixlip drinking water abstraction point, about the three incidents of raw sewage discharge.

It is also accused of failing to make a record of the extent or impact of the incidents.

It is alleged the company breached its wastewater discharge licence by excessive ammonia emissions from its wastewater works in Boherbue on eight dates between August 2017 and February 2019.

It faces eight similar counts in relation to exceeding emission limit values from orthophosphates from August 2017 until a date in January 2019.

