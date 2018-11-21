Home»ireland

EPA report raises concerns about quality of private water supplies of a million people

Wednesday, November 21, 2018 - 06:37 AM

Crèches, nursing homes and hotels using their own wells for drinking water could pose a serious health risk.

That is a finding of The Environmental Protection Agency whose latest report expresses concern about the standard of some private water supplies.

One million people in Ireland get their drinking water from private water supplies.

However, this EPA report says many of these supplies are not registered with local authorities and do not get tested properly to ensure the water is safe.

Last year E. coli - the contamination linked to human or animals waste - was found in 51 small private water supplies serving commercial buildings like hotels and B&Bs or public buildings like schools and crèches.

Meanwhile, no E. coli testing was reported for more than 700 other small supplies.

The EPA is concerned about the health risks, particularly for children and the elderly, and it is urging owners of all private water supplies to register with their local authority.

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

WaterEPA

Related Articles

Untreated sewage entering waters from 38 towns and villages in Ireland

More in this Section

48,000 signed postcards delivered to AG calling on reopening of Stardust inquests

McDonald accused of 'hypocrisy' after missing Presidential inauguration for fundraising dinner

GPs body warns abortion services will 'fall short of what women deserve'

Mairia Cahill doesn't have 'any expectations' ahead of meeting with McDonald


Lifestyle

Otto Bathurst hitting the target with new take on Robin Hood

Sitting on rotting laurels in new Fallout 76 game

Jamie Dornan stars in new dark tale of family coming to RTÉ

A breath of fresh air for asthmatics

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 17, 2018

    • 3
    • 4
    • 20
    • 21
    • 37
    • 42
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »