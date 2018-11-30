NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

EPA finds rivers have deteriorated since 2016

Friday, November 30, 2018 - 06:49 AM

The Environmental Protection Agency has found Irish water quality has deteriorated in the last two years.

197 rivers have improved, but 269 have undergone a loss of quality, which gives an overall decline of 3%.

However, the incidents of serious pollution have fallen sharply. Only two river water bodies were classified as seriously polluted in the latest reporting period compared to five in the previous report in 2015.

Historically there were 91 seriously polluted water bodies in the late 1980s.

EPA Science Officer Wayne Trodd says incidents of serious pollution and fish kills are at an all-time low, but the problem we are facing now is too much nitrogen and phosphorus getting into our water.

He said: "The plan is to start tackling these issues on a local level using the local water communities officers.

"So, they will be looking at the local authorities, they will be looking at the rivers at the local level and seeing what the problem is and where it can be tackled."


KEYWORDS

EPAriverswater qualityIreland

Related Articles

EPA report raises concerns about quality of private water supplies of a million people

Untreated sewage entering waters from 38 towns and villages in Ireland

More in this Section

Abortion legislation fails to clear Dáil after three days of discussion

Woman's lung pierced by sewing needle in bizarre accident

Over 80% of people say they would report a rape to Gardaí, survey shows

'The greatest protector of a pregnancy is not you, Deputy Healy Rae': Heated exchanges during Dáil abortion debate


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: How could you possibly love someone from the midlands?

How to nip worry in the bud for anxious children

Scene and Heard: : This week's entertainment news

For Andromedan-Corkonians Happyalone, the only way is up

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 28, 2018

    • 8
    • 9
    • 10
    • 17
    • 20
    • 37
    • 24

Full Lotto draw results »