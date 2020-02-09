Eoin Ó Broin warns voters will punish FG/FF if second election caused

Sinn Féin housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin has warned that any party refusing to talk to his and others to form a government will be "punished" by voters if they force a second election on the country.

Speaking exclusively to the Irish Examiner, the Dublin Mid West TD said Sinn Féin were willing to "roll up the sleeves" and go into talks with others.

The senior party TD said that “nobody predicted the shift in public opinion”.

His comments come as tallies from around the country continue to show Sinn Féin topping polls and also winning new seats, after the surge in support for the party.

It is expected that they will at least get 35 seats or more at this stage.

Elsewhere, Fine Gael are relieved with the exit poll-which showed them neck and neck with Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin-but admit there will be losses for their party.

Environment Minister Richard Bruton, speaking to the Irish Examiner, again ruled out working with Sinn Féin.

“That has been a rock solid element of our campaign, we couldn't change that.”

Fianna Fáil have also admitted their misfortunes, with the party's general secretary Sean Dorgan saying the sluggish vote for the party in Dublin in particular was "disappointing".

But the big story of the day is what has been described as a revolution in Irish politics.

Sinn Féin look set to top the poll in Cork South Central, Wexford, Sligo-Leitrim, Kildare South, Dublin Bay North, Cork North Central, Dublin Fingal, Dublin North West and Meath West.

The party also looks on course to take two seats in Donegal and Dublin Mid-West.

Mr Ó Broin said that party leader Mary Lou McDonald's performance in the TV debates had helped Sinn Féin. But Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael had "to react to the fact that so many voters wanted change", he added.

“The electorate want things to be done differently on housing and health and transport.”

He said his party would “roll its sleeves up” and go into talks with any other party.

However, he had a stern warning for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael who have ruled out talking to Sinn Féin.

If they refused, this would get other parties “into trouble” in the future and the electorate would “punish” any party that forced a second general election on the electorate, he added.