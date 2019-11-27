Murphy to face no confidence motion; Varadkar has 100% confidence in Housing Minister

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he has 100% confidence in Eoghan Murphy as a Dáil motion of no confidence was announced against the Housing Minister next week.

Social Democrats TDs will table the motion and have admitted it would be wrong not to challenge the government on the housing crisis- especially with by-elections taking place this week.

If the Opposition were to win the motion, this could trigger a snap general election which could be held during Christmas week.

But Fianna Fáil will unlikely collapse the coalition by supporting it.

Speaking in Dublin city centre this morning, Mr Varadkar said:

"What I can tell you what absolute certainty is that motions of confidence aren't going to build any houses. However, Mr Murphy, is implementing our plan for housing is delivering houses.

“We know this year, over 20,000 new homes have been built more than any year in a decade

And we know when it comes to social housing for example, that about 10,000 has been added to the social housing stock this year, more than any year.

Social Democrats co-leader Roisin Shortall has dismissed claims that moving the motion is an “election stunt” and insists that the crisis must be addressed.

She said, even if there was an election on December 27 or after, that over 10,000 people were in emergency accommodation.

“People are not willing to continue suspending their lives. By way of [paying] huge rents; not been able to afford it; 10,000 people are homeless; people on good incomes are not able to afford to purchase a house; no security of tenure and no light at the end of the tunnel in relation to this.

“We have put down a number of solutions over the last couple of years. And really nothing is being taken up by government. And this is the opportunity that's available to us to actually table the motion of no confidence.”

Sinn Féin this morning said they would support the motion.

But Fianna Fáil have told the Irish Examiner it would be “crazy” to force a snap general election during Christmas week.

Housing spokesman Darragh O'Brien said it would be “irresponsible” given the next looming Brexiut deadline of January 31 and the British election next month.

Party leader Micheál Martin had already indicated there was no desire for a general election until after Easter, he daid:

“We won't support this. It would end up with an election during Christmas. It is a cynical publicity stunt,” the TD told the Irish Examiner.

Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy disagrees. Launching the motion, she explained:

“There's a real anger out there. We can't keep postponing this. This is not about us. This is not about Dail arithmetic. This is about a really critical issue that we can't postpone it any longer.”

Earlier: Eoghan Murphy to face no confidence motion

By Digital Desk staff

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy will face a no confidence motion in the Dáil next week.

The Social Democrats have confirmed they will table a no confidence vote in the embattled Minister.

The move has caught the Government by surprise as they were not expecting a vote of confidence this close to Christmas.

The vote - to be held on Tuesday - will put pressure on Fianna Fáil.

Micheál Martin has been highly critical of the government on housing and they have a bill on it going before the Dáil today.

Their votes will decide whether Eoghan Murphy keeps his job.

They abstained in the last no confidence motion in Eoghan Murphy in September 2018.

If they vote out Minister Murphy it would collapse the Government leading to an election in the week of Christmas.

A spokesperson for Mr Murphy has hit back calling it pathetic and an election stunt ahead of Friday's byelections.