News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Eoghan Murphy criticised over reclassification of homeless people

Eoghan Murphy criticised over reclassification of homeless people
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, June 01, 2020 - 07:55 AM

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy is under fire over the reclassification of homeless people in Dublin.

Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH) says hundreds have been removed from the official stats as they have been put into short term holiday apartments.

It comes ahead of the announcement of the April homeless figures which are due out in the next 48 hours.

ICHH spokesperson, Brian McLoughlin says they do not have proper tenancy rights.

"We were made aware towards the end of last week regarding some licensing agreement that had put some people who were in homeless accommodation into short-term holiday apartments," said Mr McLoughlin.

"In some cases, costing as much as €2,700 a month but without any proper security of tenure or any tenancy rights.

"That is a massive concern for us."

READ MORE

Calls for €37bn stimulus to rescue country in wake of coronavirus

More on this topic

349% increase in families in emergency accommodation over five-year period349% increase in families in emergency accommodation over five-year period

Dublin city records lowest number of families in emergency accommodation since 2016Dublin city records lowest number of families in emergency accommodation since 2016

Charity sees highest number of rough sleepers since Covid-19 beganCharity sees highest number of rough sleepers since Covid-19 began

Homelessness numbers fall below 10,000 but charity anxious about Covid-19 measuresHomelessness numbers fall below 10,000 but charity anxious about Covid-19 measures


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Homelessness

More in this Section

Air Corps helicopter assists fire crews fighting blaze in Burren National ParkAir Corps helicopter assists fire crews fighting blaze in Burren National Park

Varadkar, Martin and Ryan to try and overcome major obstacles encountered in talksVaradkar, Martin and Ryan to try and overcome major obstacles encountered in talks

Call for child poverty and education to be focus of new governmentCall for child poverty and education to be focus of new government

Gardaí appeal to parents not to leave children in cars while shoppingGardaí appeal to parents not to leave children in cars while shopping


Lifestyle

Normal People star India Mullen has told of her pride in seeing modern-day Irish culture showcased to a global audience in the TV phenomenon.‘Normal People’ star proud of TV drama’s global reach

Fearless is a slick new documentary airing next Monday on RTÉ 1 which follows Cork native and editor-in-chief of US Glamour, Samantha Barry, in the run up to the 29th Glamour Women of the Year Awards. Ruth O’Connor speaks to Barry about her editorship of one of Condé Nast's most important media outlets.The fearless Samantha Barry: From Ballincollig in Cork to editor of Glamour

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 30, 2020

  • 3
  • 13
  • 23
  • 29
  • 33
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »