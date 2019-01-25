Environmentalists succeed in halting planned quarry extension

Environmentalists have succeeded in halting a proposed extension to a quarry in Co Kerry which they feared would cause damage to a local beauty spot.

An Bord Pleanála has refused planning permission for a 14 hectare extension to a quarry at Glannagilliagh, near Caragh Lake around 5km outside Killorglin.

A local environmental group, Protect Caragh Lake Group, had appealed the decision of Kerry Co Council last year to sanction the planned extension by the quarry’s owners, Michael F Qurike and Sons.

The company wanted to extract 50,000m² of material per annum over a 13-year period.

An Bord Pleanála said it was not satisfied that the development, either on its own or in combination with another project, would not have a significant effect on the special area of conservation covering Killarney National Park, the Macgillycuddy’s Reeks, and Caragh River Catchment, as well as another protected site at Castlemaine Harbour.

The planning appeals authority said the development was also situated in a rural area close to Caragh Lake which was designated as a Rural Prime Special Amenity Area under the Kerry County Development Plan 2015-2021.

Notwithstanding the history of extracting gravel from the area, the board said it believed the extension of the quarry would seriously injure the rural and tourist amenities of the area and of nearby properties.

The Protect Caragh Lake Group feared the site of the proposed extension to the quarry lies within 400m of the lake, as well as within 500m of 66 residential properties. In particular, the group was worried about the threat of material draining from the quarry and flowing into Caragh lake as well as the impact any extension would have on a sensitive and scenic landscape.

They also said the extension would result in the extinguishment of a right of way used by the public.

The quarry owners claimed the risk of contamination of the lake would be minimised by measures to prevent any impact on the flow of groundwater locally.

Opponents also complained that there was a history of unauthorised development at the quarry. A report by an An Bord Pleanála inspector noted previous planning decisions over the development of an unauthorised concrete batching plant on the site.

“It would appear that the majority of the existing quarry operation does not actually have the benefit of planning permission,” the inspector said.