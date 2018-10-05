Environmental Protection Agency predicts extreme weather will happen more frequently

The extreme weather events of the last year from storms to heatwaves and droughts are likely to be repeated with even greater frequency, according to the head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Environmental Protection Agency logo.

“This last year has been a turning point in the minds of the public and sectors about what we need to do to build and assure resilience,” said EPA director general Laura Burke.

“Mitigation is essential, adaptation is necessary, anything less is unsustainable, indeed, irresponsible,” she said.

In an address to the annual Environment Ireland conference, Ms Burke welcomed the advancement of the National Mitigation Plan and National Adaptation Framework.

According to the EPA, she said, it is now a priority “to ensure committed, coherent and relentless implementation of plans and policy measures to meet national and international commitments, ensure the wellbeing of society, the stability of the economy, and the safeguarding of the environment”.

“The systemic nature of the climate challenge emphasises the need to deliver enduring, integrated, all-of-government structures with clear responsibility and accountability,” Ms Burke told the conference.

We need to move from a focus on achieving compliance with international commitments to driving the transformational change that is urgently needed across our entire economy and society so as to deliver on Ireland’s ambition to be a leader in tackling climate change and, in doing so, protect our health and wellbeing.

Ms Burke said for the country to grow sustainably, it is essential to safeguard and rigorously implement all areas of environmental policy and to remind every individual of the role they play.

“Our strong economic and population growth brings with it pressures on land, water supply, sewage treatment, raw materials supply, and waste management,” she said.

“We must not repeat the mistakes of our past. Implementation challenges remain at national, regional and at societal level.

“However, people can make changes by adhering to regulations and dealing with matters such as litter, waste prevention, water use, smoky coal use, septic tank management, and conspicuous consumerism, all of which impact on our health, the quality of our environment and sustainability of resources use,” said Ms Burke.

She said the environment, sustains us and we all have a role to play in its protection.