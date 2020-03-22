News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Environmental group criticises Government for Shannon LNG terminal

The LNG terminal has been repeatedly protested against. File picture.
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, March 22, 2020 - 09:55 AM

Stop Climate Chaos have criticised the Government for supporting a fracked gas import facility in Shannon

The environmental group said a sustainability or climate assessment of the project should have been carried out.

The group believes that the new LNG [Liquid Natural Gas] terminal will hinder Ireland's transition from fossil fuels.

Stop Climate Chaos Policy Officer, Sadhbh O'Neill outlined her group's criticism of the project.

"Well the concern here is that instead of reducing our reliance on fossil fuels, an LNG terminal will facilitate the import of more fracked gas from the United States," she said.

"And we know that the methane emissions from this gas are particularly high and are particularly dangerous," Sadhbh O'Neill added.

It is not a sustainable source of energy, it's a fossil fuel, it's not clean.

Stop Climate Chaos today published a Terms of Reference, setting out its stall on what the Government must do in its promised energy security review.

TOPIC: Environment

