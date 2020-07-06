News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Environmental complaint against landlord to be heard in Cork court on Friday

Environmental complaint against landlord to be heard in Cork court on Friday
The environmental complaint by residents against a landlord for the noise allegedly caused by students at his properties near University College Cork, pictured, will be heard on Friday instead of tomorrow. Picture: Gavin Browne
By Liam Heylin
Monday, July 06, 2020 - 05:47 PM

The environmental complaint by residents against a landlord for the noise allegedly caused by students at his properties near University College Cork will be heard on Friday.

The case was scheduled to go ahead on July 3 but Judge Con O’Leary indicated that it might be said that there was a conflict of evidence because he once owned an apartment in an area where the landlord in this case also owned an apartment.

The matter was adjourned for Judge Olann Kelleher to deal with it instead today. However, there was an application to adjourn the case until Friday and Judge Kelleher agreed to that adjournment.

It will be heard at 10.30 am on that date.

Judge O’Leary explained to residents who brought the case a few days ago that he once owned an apartment in the same area as a property owned by the landlord in the proceedings.

The judge said he no longer owned this apartment but he said, “I don’t want someone to say afterwards that we (the judge and the landlord) were friends.

“Judge Olann Kelleher does not know anyone involved.”

Solicitor David McCoy brought the action on behalf of two complainants, Sadie O’Mahony of Highfield West and Muiréad O’Callaghan of Connaught Avenue in respect of complaints of noise from properties in their areas owned by Fachtna O’Reilly, who was represented in court today by solicitor, Eamonn Murray.

The action is taken under the Environmental Protection Agency Act 1992 in relation to noise disturbance.

READ MORE

Row over €150m Setanta Centre revamp may be on hold as project paused

More on this topic

Legal challenge over alleged failure to progress data complaintsLegal challenge over alleged failure to progress data complaints

Citizenship campaigners Emma and Jake DeSouza crowdfund to cover £45k legal feesCitizenship campaigners Emma and Jake DeSouza crowdfund to cover £45k legal fees

Man faces sentence for stealing six kegs of beer from Dublin pubMan faces sentence for stealing six kegs of beer from Dublin pub

‘Highly desirable’ that attempted murderer be sentenced before 18th birthday, judge says‘Highly desirable’ that attempted murderer be sentenced before 18th birthday, judge says

TOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

LVA chides Dublin pubs on takeaway sales and outdoor drinkingLVA chides Dublin pubs on takeaway sales and outdoor drinking

Seahorses, snakes, and wildcat teeth seized by customsSeahorses, snakes, and wildcat teeth seized by customs

Top civil servant queried change to political pensions info ruleTop civil servant queried change to political pensions info rule

Man due in court after shots fired at gardaí in CorkMan due in court after shots fired at gardaí in Cork


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps takes us on a rustic ramble through the garden.Take the path less travelled to add interest to your garden

As the government continues to warn against non-essential travel this summer, people have been re-discovering this beautiful country of ours by booking a variety of staycations or as the cool kids are now calling it, a localiday.Six unique things to do on your staycation in Cork

The chef and cookery author breaks down his culinary habits for Ella Walker.2 minutes with Irish chef JP McMahon – who loves a spag bol and has never cooked seal

Arts Editor Des O'Driscoll provides today's top telly tips.Monday's TV highlights: Spurs vs. Everton, and drama from 'Love/Hate' and 'I May Destroy You'

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 4, 2020

  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 25
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »