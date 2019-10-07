News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'Enough is enough,' say Extinction Rebellion protestors at start of week-long climate change protest

Extinction Rebellion protesters pictured outside the Four Courts in Dublin. Pic: Collins
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, October 07, 2019 - 01:15 PM

Update: Extinction Rebellion protestors have gathered outside Leinster House as they begin a week-long series of demonstrations.

They are demanding that the Government takes urgent action on climate change.

Protestors marched to the gates of Leinster House this lunchtime dressed in black carrying a coffin with the earth lying on top.

Today marks the beginning of what the group says is a full-blown rebellion.

The aim is to shut down roads in central Dublin until government leaders take action on climate change.

Jane, a farmer who is among those who will protest for the week, said: "Enough is enough, carbon emissions keep going up, nothing is happening and our government is doing nothing."

Extinction Rebellion protesters carry a coffin with a globe on top outside the Four Courts in Dublin this morning.Pic: Collins
Extinction Rebellion protesters carry a coffin with a globe on top outside the Four Courts in Dublin this morning.Pic: Collins

Maria Arnold, of Extinction Rebellion said none of the protestors are planning on getting arrested, but she feels they have been pushed to the brink for far too long.

She said: "I don't want to be arrested, I don't even want to be here, I mean I want to be at home with my family, but we have tried everything, we have tried signing petitions until we are blue in the face."

However she feels like they have been pushed to the brink for far too long.

Earlier: Watch: Extinction Rebellion begin week-long protest with 'Funeral March'

Extinction Rebellion activists in Dublin have started their peaceful protest about climate change with a march from Heuston Station.

Their 'Funeral March' is the beginning of a week-long series of events in the capital, in support of other events at capitals around the world.


Earlier: Extinction Rebellion to begin a week of disruption to highlight climate emergency

Extinction Rebellion activists have said they are ready to be arrested to make their point about the environment.

The activists say they are also peaceful, and they simply want a better world for everyone.

The group is organising a series of demonstrations across Dublin today as part of a global movement calling on the Government to take radical action on climate change.

At 1pm, activists plan to march from the Gates of Dáil Eireann to deliver letters with their demands to four different Government Departments.

More than 150 Irish academics from a wide range of academic disciplines in TCD, UCD, DCU, UCC, NUIG, MU, TUD, QUB and GMIT, have signed the Open Letter in support of Extinction Rebellion's week of non-violent direct action.

They are demanding that the Government immediately stops the Shannon LNG Terminal, saying: ‘The Government must act in accordance with the scientific evidence and immediately stop the U.S. Fracked Gas Terminal in Shannon plus any other new fossil fuel projects in development.

"The next 18 months are critical for putting in place the policies that will move this forward rapidly. Climate change is already here, but the progress we make during the next decade will determine whether we avoid the most devastating future impacts."

The protestors plan to set up a camp in Dublin city where they will hold a series of talks, workshops and entertainment.

Spokesperson Dr Ciaran O'Carroll says they are sorry for the disruption, but the Government is to blame.

Dr O'Carroll said: "We absolutely understand the concerns but we feel that this disruption is necessary because of the Government's failure to act on the climate emergency.

"Many many people, including small businesses in Dublin and around Ireland will be impacted by the climate emergency as flooding becomes more prevalent which is going to be huge disruption, so we are hoping that a small bit of disruption now leads to less disruption in the future."

Dr O'Carroll would not be drawn on where their protests will be, but he said there is an open invitation for others to join them.

He said: "We don't actually operate a membership model, it's just anyone who agrees with our principles and values is free to join in with us and so this week we are hoping that many people see the way that we act.

"We are peaceful, we are trying to bring about a better world a safer world for everyone, especially our children, and want to join in with that."

