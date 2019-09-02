'Enough is enough': Cork soccer club hit by vandals again who stole valuable equipment

A Cork soccer club has hit out at the thieves who broke into one of their storage containers and stole €1,200 worth of equipment.

Ringmahon Rangers have shared CCTV footage of the incident which occurred at 9.35pm on Saturday night.

"ENOUGH IS ENOUGH So at 9.35 last night Saturday 31st August we got broken into again," the club said on Twitter.

"As you can see these lads decided to break into our container and steal 2 lawnmowers and an air blower costing €1200 in total."

"They knew the cameras were on themselves so hid their faces and wore gloves. Why do these people constantly get away with this. They just bring misery to us and our neighbouring clubs."

Ringmahon have handed the footage over the gardaí.

Last month the club posted pictures of vandalism to their grounds, which they believe was caused by locals in the area.

The dugouts were badly damaged when some youths shattered the perspex glass.

CCTV footage was again handed over to the gardaí. Paul Higgins, club treasurer, described the vandalism as “disgusting”.

He estimates it will cost €2,000 in total to replace the damaged dugouts.

This story first appeared in The Echo