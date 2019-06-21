‘Enormous hostility’ in Europe to Brexit extension

There is “enormous hostility” in Europe to any further extension to Brexit, the Taoiseach says.

Leo Varadkar says some European leaders have “lost patience” with Britain and will not allow any more delays in the Brexit process.

It comes as Boris Johnson remains the clear front-runner in the race to become Conservative leader and the UK’s next prime minister.

Mr Johnson has already indicated Britain could ditch the Irish backstop and find a solution that would avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland during the transition period after Brexit. Speaking in Brussels ahead of the EU Council Summit, Mr Varadkar dismissed this idea.

In a blow to Mr Johnson, the Taoiseach said Britain will not be granted a Brexit transition period if it crashes out of the EU without a deal.

There is no withdrawal agreement without a backstop and there is no implementation period without a withdrawal agreement.

Mr Varadkar said he looks forward to meeting whoever becomes the next UK prime minister but added there are a number of things which are “very much agreed” when it comes to Brexit.

Mr Varadkar said the EU 27 remain firm on the withdrawal agreement and the October Brexit deadline.

“There is very much a strong view across the European Union that there shouldn’t be any more extensions. While I have endless patience, some of my colleagues have lost patience, quite frankly, with the UK and there is enormous hostility to any further extension.

“So I think an extension could really only happen to facilitate something like a general election in the UK or perhaps something like a second referendum if they decided to have one. What won’t be entertained is an extension for further negotiations or further indicative votes — the time for that is long since passed.”

Mr Varadkar met with EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and his team yesterday ahead of the meeting where it was again emphasised the withdrawal agreement won’t be reopened.

However, both sides put forward the possibility of further discussions with Britain regarding the political declaration.

Mr Varadkar also ruled out any bilateral discussions between Ireland and Britain which has been suggested during the Tory party leadership contest: “We’re not going to allow negotiations to be moved to an inter-governmental level in any way, that the withdrawal agreement is not going to be reopened but we are willing to consider amendments to the joint political declaration and if there is no withdrawal agreement, then there is no transition period for the United Kingdom.”

The meeting went on late after a prolonged discussion on climate change led to significant disagreement. It had been hoped the EU27 would agree to set a zero-carbon emissions target for 2050, but Poland, Czech Republic, and Hungry voiced opposition.