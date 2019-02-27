Ennis man embarked on a cocaine fuelled attack with hurley after being called 'eejit' on Facebook

A 23-year old Ennis man armed with a hurley embarked on a cocaine fuelled attack on another man that was sparked by an insult on Facebook, a court has heard.

In the incident, Evan Toomey of Oak Park, Watery Rd, Ennis arrived at the home of Daragh Moloney at Morrissey Avenue in Cloughleigh Ennis on June 4th last.

Mr Toomey came armed with an axe but dropped it before proceeding to assault Mr Moloney with a hurley in the front hall of his home.

Mr Toomey didn’t bring the hurley to the scene and Mr Moloney’s mother picked up her nine month old grandson and fled to the garage of the home during the attack.

Mr Toomey arrived at the home after Mr Moloney the previous day called Mr Toomey an ‘eejit' on Facebook which resulted in more exchanges on Facebook.

In a Garda interview, Mr Toomey said that Mr Moloney told him to “go away, I’ll puck your head when I see you and I will fire shots at the windows of your girl-friend’s house”.

Counsel for Mr Toomey, Yvonne Quinn BL said that Mr Toomey “got very angry, very fearful and very concerned over that threat”.

Det Garda Frank Browne said that he was only aware of threats made by Mr Toomey to the injured party.

In the hurley attack, Mr Moloney suffered six stitches to his lip, a fracture to his right hand and swelling to the right side of his jaw.

In a Garda interview, Mr Toomey admitted to entering the home of Daragh Moloney by force and admitted assaulting Mr Moloney with the hurley and bringing an axe to the house.

Mr Toomey has 75 previous convictions and at Ennis Circuit Court, Judge Gerald Keys said that Mr Toomey is a repeat offender and that is an aggravating factor in the case.

Det Browne said that Mr Moloney has opted not to make a victim impact statement.

In his interview with Gardai, Mr Toomey said: “I done the wrong thing going to his house. His mother was there - I regret it.

Mr Toomey has been on remand in custody since last June following his arrest for the aggravated burglary of the home of Mr Moloney to which he has now pleaded guilty to.

Ms Quinn said that Mr Toomey’s partner had their baby 11 days ago and Mr Toomey first saw the baby last Friday in prison.

Ms Quinn said that his new born baby has re-inforced Mr Toomey’s determination to change and be a better person.

Ms Quinn said that Mr Toomey has completed a number of courses while in prison and participated in a 1,000km run for charity while in prison.

Asked how this was done in prison by Judge Keys, Ms Quinn said: “On the treadmill.”

Ms Quinn said that Mr Toomey apologises to his victim and his family.

She said: “It was a dreadful crime and they were put in fear.”

Ms Quinn said that Mr Toomey comes from a very hardworking, respectable family and that his parents are always present in court for his court appearances.

Judge Keys said that he would further remand Mr Toomey in custody and impose sentence at a later date.