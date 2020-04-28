News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
English man arrested in connection with the murder of missing couple in Meath

Anastasija Varslavane and William Maughan
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, April 28, 2020 - 11:09 AM

A man in his 50s has been arrested in connection with the murder of a missing couple in Meath.

William Maughan and Anastasija Varslavane disappeared on April 14, 2015.

The man, who is from England, is also being held in connection with the discovery of firearms in Gormanston, Co Meath in January of this year and the discovery of a large quantity of ammunition last year.

His arrest arose from a Garda investigation into the activities of an organised crime grouping based in the Co Louth and Co Meath area.

The suspect, who was arrested in Meath, is being held at Ashbourne Garda station and can be detained for up to seven days.

