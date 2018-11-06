Home»Breaking News»ireland

Engine failure and debris puncturing part of wing forced Dublin-bound plane to turn back

Tuesday, November 06, 2018 - 11:34 AM

By Patrick Flynn

A Dublin-bound passenger flight was forced to return to an airport in Canada after one of the aircraft’s engines failed and debris punctured the fuselage and part of the wing.

The Canadian Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has issued a preliminary report into the August 26 incident near Vancouver, British Columbia.

Air Canada Rouge flight AC-1940 was operating a scheduled service from Vancouver to Dublin at the time. There were 257 passengers and a crew of 8 on board.

The Boeing 767-300 jet was climbing out of Vancouver when cabin crew heard a loud bang from the right-hand engine. The incident happened at an altitude of around 10,000 feet and about 17 nautical miles (31km) north of the airport.

The engine lost power and abnormal engine indications occurred. The flight crew declared an emergency and returned to Vancouver for a safe landing about 25 minutes after departure. The aircraft was met by airport crash crews on landing.

A subsequent inspection of the runway found debris. The runway had to be closed until all debris had been recovered. It was also found that debris from the engine had struck part of the wing and the aircraft fuselage.

READ MORE: Keep the umbrella close: Rain set to stay for the week

The Canadian TSB has confirmed: "An initial visual inspection of the engine revealed extensive damage to the aft-most turbine blades. The inboard aileron and the fuselage just aft of the baggage door were punctured by debris exiting the engine exhaust duct."

The engine was sent to the manufacturer for teardown and inspection.

According the TSB report: “Root cause analysis is on-going.”


KEYWORDS

CanadaDublinPlane

More in this Section

Gardaí investigating after burglaries in Stepaside area this morning

Husband of late Emma Hannigan urges readers to vote for her novel in Irish Book Awards

MEP Brian Hayes to leave politics and take up role in financial services industry

Challenge over prosecution of mother who obtained abortion pills to be heard in Belfast


Breaking Stories

Review: Lords of Strut, Cork Opera House

Cillian Murphy delivers spine-tingling spoken word prologue of solider's World War One letter

Badly Drawn Boy to perform new music on Irish tour

Uncovering the naked truth of a life model

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 03, 2018

    • 1
    • 5
    • 6
    • 12
    • 22
    • 46
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »