News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'Engaging' German exam for Junior Cert students as rogue pigeon finally leaves Dublin exam hall

By Jessica Casey
Friday, June 14, 2019 - 05:39 PM

An “engaging” German exam heralded the much-anticipated end of exams for many Junior Cert students across the country on Friday.

And there was also a collective sigh of relief from students at St Mary’s College in Dublin after a rogue pigeon which infiltrated their exam hall on Thursday afternoon, eventually departed.

The uninvited visitor had prompted fears that their German exam would have to be relocated.

“The candidates today whose RE papers were deposited upon by the pigeon will not lose marks for poor presentation,” the school said on Twitter on Thursday evening.

However, by Friday morning the lone invader had vacated the hall.

The Rathmines school tweeted: "The pigeon has left the building. We wish it a long and happy summer."

An accessible higher level paper, with a topical journalistic text and well-paced listening tape, would have held few surprises for the well-prepared student, according to Pamela Conway ASTI spokeswoman for German.

The head of the German Department at Skerries Community College said: “The letter, with topics like school uniform, hobbies, holidays and weekend plans, held few surprises and was similar enough to previous letters that students should have found it do-able.”

However, the second literary text would have proved more challenging, Ms Conway said adding that students may have been left “stumped” by some expressions such as wedding ring and anniversary.

The short note which would have included vocabulary relating to chemists and colds was a challenge, she added.

The listening tape was well-paced and clear, getting progressively more difficult. Most of my students came out of the exam feeling positive.

When it came to the ordinary level paper, only the “jumbled dialogue and the notes at the end caused difficulty for some students," Ms Conway said.

Reading text continued the theme of holidays with one text about ‘Camp Rock’ and another about a class trip to Paris.

"The vocabulary throughout the paper should have been familiar to Ordinary Level students.”

Meanwhile, 262 students sat their Latin exam on Friday afternoon, with a further 709 students also sitting their exams in Classical Studies.

READ MORE

Over half a million waiting for first out-patient appointment, according to new data

More on this topic

Home Economics and Religion papers challenge Junior Cert students

Junior Cert: New format business studies paper given thumbs up

Junior Cert students faced tricky proposition with Maths Paper 2

Bereavement exemptions should be extended to Junior Cert, TD insists

Junior CertEducationExamsTOPIC: Junior Cert

More in this Section

Woman on temporary release stole clothes

Man due in court in connection with fatal O'Connell St stabbing

Gardaí investigating shooting incident in Co Longford

Home Economics and Religion papers challenge Junior Cert students


Lifestyle

Restaurant review: The most exciting Irish restaurant opening this decade

A parenting expert explains why giving your children fewer toys could make your whole family happier

British mother who suffered 13 miscarriages speaks of ‘little miracle’ daughter

How Kevin Barry's time in Cork provided material for his new book

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

    • 7
    • 14
    • 24
    • 27
    • 35
    • 38
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »