Energy users urged to sign up for Big Switch

A consumer savings campaign is today launching its latest recruitment drive in the hope of negotiating better energy price deals for its members.

One Big Switch hopes to enlist a further 10,000 households which it says will give it greater bargaining power to negotiate better rates for its members.

Campaigners say Irish wholesale electricity and gas prices increased by 23% and 22% respectively over the past year, which led six of the country’s nine electricity providers issuing notices of price rises to customers since the end of 2018.

It says 51% of households have never switched energy provider since the Irish electricity market was opened to competition in 2004, and that average savings for a family that switch provider amounts to around €350 a year.

“Fifteen years of competition is a long time,” said David Liston, director of campaigns at One Big Switch.

“Half the population have never switched, meaning they’ve been over-paying for 15 years. I’d hate to think about how many euros they’ve lost.

“For anyone who hasn’t switched and saved before. I’d encourage them to join our campaign today.

“Once we get 10,000 fresh registrants we should be able to come up with a great offer.

After that, it’s up to them. They can switch and save, or use it as leverage to re-negotiate with their own provider or to negotiate with an alternative provider. Getting a discount is all we care about.

The campaign says it is cost and obligation free, and that it will send on the market-best offer when it is received.

Those registered can then decide if they want to switch to avail of the offer, look elsewhere or stay with their own provider.

One Big Switch want 10,000 families to join their existing 150,000 members by March 15. For more see onebigswitch.ie.