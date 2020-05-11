Energy firm and ESB hope solar project partnership will power 10% of country's homes

An Irish-owned renewable energy firm has joined forces with the ESB in a multi-million euro partnership that aims to power 10% of the country's homes.
The initial €30m investment between Harmony Solar and the ESB will develop ground-mounted solar projects in Ireland, with an ultimate goal to deliver more than 1,000 megawatts (MW) of solar projects to power 230,000 homes by 2030.
A megawatt is traditionally used to measure power plant output or electricity used by a city, with around 650 MW needed for a typical fossil fuel plant. Solar power generates clean energy.
Phase-one of the €30m project will develop Harmony Solar’s existing 300 megawatt (MW) assets primarily in Wexford and Kildare, with an ambition track to develop a total portfolio of more than 1,000 MW of large-scale solar projects, the firm said.
Further investment after the €30m will be made in the medium- to long-term as the pipeline comes to fruition, according to the ESB.
The ESB said solar power is a major part of its Brighter Future strategy to shift electricity generation away from fossil fuels by developing renewable projects of scale, with the goal of a low carbon energy future based on clean, reliable and affordable electricity. The partnership has the potential to provide renewable electricity for approximately 230,000 homes — more than 10% of Ireland’s households — the ESB added.
ESB's executive director of generation and trading, Jim Dollard, said: "We are committed to a future where low carbon electricity powers a low carbon society. We already have an established position in the solar market in Ireland, with both ground-mounted and rooftop solar projects under development.
The deal will help contribute to a reduction in emissions of up to 360,000 tonnes per year when fully operational, the ESB said.
Harmony Solar is a Wexford-based firm established in 2016 by a team of Irish renewable energy entrepreneurs.
ESB had a 38% share of electricity generation in Ireland in 2018.