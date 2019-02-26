Energy and climate plan needs revisions, says An Taisce

Ireland's Draft National Energy and Climate Plan requires urgent revision according to An Taisce, which hopes the will of the Irish public will be reflected in the final document.

An Taisce says that the Draft National Energy and Climate Plan fails to deliver energy or agriculture emission reduction, or any coherent climate action aligned with Ireland's commitments under the 2015 Paris Agreement.

As a result, it is demanding urgent revision by the end of the year, to ensure that the final plan includes ambitious plans for reductions in annual Green House Gas emissions.

The environmental group says that the Draft Plan shows the Irish government has failed to grasp the overarching imperative to sharply and permanently cut greenhouse gases.

It also points out that while the Draft NECP points towards a move to lower carbon fossil energy usage in the grid, in reality, this is just a shift from coal and peat to gas, with little change in oil use.

An Taisce says it is disappointed that recommendations of the Citizens' Assembly on Climate Change have not been taken into account in the draft.