NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Energy and climate plan needs revisions, says An Taisce

Tuesday, February 26, 2019 - 07:08 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Ireland's Draft National Energy and Climate Plan requires urgent revision according to An Taisce, which hopes the will of the Irish public will be reflected in the final document.

An Taisce says that the Draft National Energy and Climate Plan fails to deliver energy or agriculture emission reduction, or any coherent climate action aligned with Ireland's commitments under the 2015 Paris Agreement.

File photo.

As a result, it is demanding urgent revision by the end of the year, to ensure that the final plan includes ambitious plans for reductions in annual Green House Gas emissions.

READ MORE: Govt to consider bill to keep people in mortgage arrears in their homes

The environmental group says that the Draft Plan shows the Irish government has failed to grasp the overarching imperative to sharply and permanently cut greenhouse gases.

It also points out that while the Draft NECP points towards a move to lower carbon fossil energy usage in the grid, in reality, this is just a shift from coal and peat to gas, with little change in oil use.

An Taisce says it is disappointed that recommendations of the Citizens' Assembly on Climate Change have not been taken into account in the draft.

More on this topic

Good news as climate policies deliver emissions cuts in some countries

Met Éireann staff told to stay upbeat on climate change

Ireland 11th out of EU15 in terms of progress towards just society, equitable economy and clean environment

Making the economic case for climate action


KEYWORDS

EnergyClimate

More in this Section

Family of Clodagh Hawe want inquiry into murders

Family of Clodagh Hawe want inquiry into murders

New Cork bridge to be named after ‘Irish Schindler’ Mary Elmes

Woman put knife to throat of colleague


Lifestyle

Making Cents: A dream wedding or an expensive nightmare?

Junior Achievement Ireland is getting students career ready

Cork singer Jack O’Rourke is hitting a new note

Pack up your Troubles... The Derry Girls are back

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 23, 2019

    • 3
    • 19
    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 35
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »