EndYouthHomelessness campaign launched over 82% jump in number of homeless young people

Focus Ireland is calling on the Government to take urgent action on youth homelessness as it attends the Body and Soul music festival this weekend.

An image from the Focus Ireland campaign

The number of young people becoming homeless has shot up by 82% in the last four years, with nearly 900 young people aged 18-24 now homeless according to figures from Focus Ireland.

It is issuing mock eviction notices to campers at the event in its new #EndYouthHomelessness campaign.

Focus Ireland spokesperson Rachel Murphy says they are gathering signatures today and outlines what the state must do.

"We're calling on this generation to mobilise and take action. We're asking the Government (for) a specific youth homelessness strategy," she said.

Meanwhile, Inner City Helping Homeless has slammed the decision to close 12 emergency beds for the homeless in Bray, Co Wicklow.

The outreach group claims they were assured the beds, which were provided as part of the Cold Weather Initiative, would remain in place.

CEO Anthony Flynn says he wants to know how many more beds were closed:

"The Minister had previously promised that no beds through the Cold Weather Initiative would be suspended at the end of the initiative. We're aware today that 12 beds have been closed down...This is totally unacceptable when we still have 120 - 150 people on the streets every night sleeping rough."