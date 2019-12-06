End double-jobbing for TDs, says Cabinet member

A Cabinet member has called for reform of the Dáil rules and for an end to TDs double-jobbing in the wake of controversy around Fine Gael's Dara Murphy.

Finian McGrath, the Disabilities Minister, insists that TDs do not have the time to do other work and that they should "park" their career while working as a Dáil deputy.

His comments come in the wake of huge criticism about former TD Dara Murphy, who stepped down from the Dáil this week but after two years of rarely attending the chamber and while he also worked in a separate job in Brussels.

Opposition TDs accused the Cork North Central TD of double-jobbing while collected his €96,000-a-year salary.

Mr Murphy will now take up a €150,000-a-year job as an advisor for an EU commissioner.

Speaking in Trim, Meath, at a special Cabinet meeting this morning, Mr McGrath said: "My personal view is I think people should focus on one job, and I think TDs, and senators should — if you have the honour and privilege of being elected to the Dáil — you should focus on that job.

"I know before I became a minister and I was a backbench Independent TD, your time is very busy and you have your constituency and the Dáil and committees etc.

"So I just don't understand how people have the time to do the job effectively"

"My clear position is you should focus on the job, it is a great honour and privilege to get into Leinster House."

Asked if there should be rules against double-jobbing, he said: “I'd be up to listening to reforms going on, particularly in relation to some of the issues we deal with nationally and locally.

"I think people have to focus on the thing, and if they have other ideas about other careers.

"They can park them for a while and go back to them later. But while they're in the middle of being a public representative.

"It's a very very difficult job it's a very busy job, but it's a great honor to be there and you should be focused on the job.”

Asked if it is impossible to have two jobs as a TD, Mr McGrath said: “I think so yeah, I mean, most of us worked 12-14 hours a day and that's the reality for us.

So, I find it hard to understand how other people have time to do other things. That's my personal view.

But earlier, Business Minister Heather Humphreys defended TDs who have two jobs.

She told RTÉ: "When I was a TD I didn't have time to be doing any other job except a TD's job because it's a very, very busy job.

"And if you want to give it100% commitment I don't see how you could be working in other jobs."

But it is excusable to have a separate career from the Dáil, if needs be, she said: "Well obviously it's within the rules that they can have other interests because sometimes your stay in politics can be a short time and perhaps you want to have an idea what you're going to do when your career in politics ends.

"To be fair to some people they come into politics and they want to return back to their career and maybe they need to keep a connection there to make sure they have that opportunity."